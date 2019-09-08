Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PolarityTE Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE Inc. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ImmuCell Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Insiders held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has weaker performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.