Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 84.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

Summary

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.