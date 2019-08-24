Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

Both PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|9
|22.19
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|32
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and has 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Cortexyme Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors PolarityTE Inc.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
