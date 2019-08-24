Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

Both PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 22.19 N/A -3.96 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and has 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.