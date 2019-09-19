Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.55 N/A -3.96 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.29 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Cerecor Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average price target and a 214.37% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33%. Competitively, 1.2% are Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.