Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s results

Both PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.92 N/A -3.96 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1520.15 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PolarityTE Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.14 beta means PolarityTE Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has beta of 2.67 which is 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PolarityTE Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 135.19% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 23.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.