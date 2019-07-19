Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.83 N/A -4.25 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.7% and 0%. About 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has 54.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.