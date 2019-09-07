Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

This is a contrast between PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.14 beta indicates that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.