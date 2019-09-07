Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.14 beta means PolarityTE Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 117.39% and its average target price is $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.