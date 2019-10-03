Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

Both PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|4
|-0.06
|13.48M
|-3.96
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|9.03M
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has PolarityTE Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|324,733,203.25%
|0%
|0%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1,267,546,322.29%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 4.11% respectively. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Summary
Benitec Biopharma Limited beats PolarityTE Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
