Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

Both PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 4 -0.06 13.48M -3.96 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 9.03M -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PolarityTE Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 324,733,203.25% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 1,267,546,322.29% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 4.11% respectively. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited beats PolarityTE Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.