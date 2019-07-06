Reviewing PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s results

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.34 N/A -4.25 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Volatility & Risk

PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s 208.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.08 beta.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. Its rival Affimed N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PolarityTE Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Affimed N.V.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 174.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and Affimed N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.7% and 41.8%. PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.2%. Comparatively, 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance while Affimed N.V. has 10.29% stronger performance.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats Affimed N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.