Reviewing Polar Power Inc. (POLA)’s and Its Rivals results

As Communication Equipment company, Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Polar Power Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Polar Power Inc. has 61.72% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Polar Power Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power Inc. 96,985,508.89% -2.00% -1.80% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Polar Power Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power Inc. 3.42M 4 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Polar Power Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.15 2.49

The peers have a potential upside of 88.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Polar Power Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Polar Power Inc. has -8.70% weaker performance while Polar Power Inc.’s rivals have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Polar Power Inc. are 6.6 and 3.8. Competitively, Polar Power Inc.’s peers have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Polar Power Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Polar Power Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Polar Power Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Polar Power Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Polar Power Inc.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.