Reviewing Polar Power Inc. (POLA)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Polar Power Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Polar Power Inc. has 61.72% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Polar Power Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -3.80% -3.40% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Polar Power Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Polar Power Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

The potential upside of the competitors is 89.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Polar Power Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polar Power Inc. 4.82% -5.23% -11.59% -27.5% -27.98% -9.94% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Polar Power Inc. had bearish trend while Polar Power Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Polar Power Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.9 and a Quick Ratio of 7.5. Competitively, Polar Power Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Polar Power Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Polar Power Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Polar Power Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Polar Power Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.