Reviewing Polar Power Inc. (POLA)’s and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power Inc. 4 1.06 N/A -0.05 0.00 Casa Systems Inc. 7 2.77 N/A 0.42 15.73

Table 1 highlights Polar Power Inc. and Casa Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8% Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3%

Liquidity

Polar Power Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Casa Systems Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Polar Power Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Casa Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Polar Power Inc. and Casa Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Casa Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 26.84% and its consensus price target is $9.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Polar Power Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 61.72% are Polar Power Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Casa Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7% Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81%

For the past year Polar Power Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Casa Systems Inc.

Summary

Casa Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Polar Power Inc.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.