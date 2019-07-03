Reviewing Polar Power Inc. (POLA)’s and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power Inc. 5 1.64 N/A -0.08 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 13 1.04 N/A 0.71 19.04

In table 1 we can see Polar Power Inc. and CalAmp Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -3.8% -3.4% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 9% 3.2%

Liquidity

Polar Power Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, CalAmp Corp. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Polar Power Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Polar Power Inc. and CalAmp Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25

Meanwhile, CalAmp Corp.’s average price target is $17.25, while its potential upside is 56.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Polar Power Inc. and CalAmp Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.1% and 82%. 61.72% are Polar Power Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, CalAmp Corp. has 3.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polar Power Inc. 4.82% -5.23% -11.59% -27.5% -27.98% -9.94% CalAmp Corp. -0.66% 4.99% -8.56% -32.23% -35.38% 3.46%

For the past year Polar Power Inc. had bearish trend while CalAmp Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Polar Power Inc.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.