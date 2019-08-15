Reviewing Polar Power Inc. (POLA)’s and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power Inc. 5 1.30 N/A -0.05 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 54 6.31 N/A 0.47 142.31

Table 1 demonstrates Polar Power Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Polar Power Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

6.6 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Polar Power Inc. Its rival Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 4.6 respectively. Polar Power Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acacia Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Polar Power Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Acacia Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $54.17 average target price and a -15.70% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Polar Power Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 79.1%. Polar Power Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 61.72%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7% Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76%

For the past year Polar Power Inc. had bearish trend while Acacia Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Polar Power Inc.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.