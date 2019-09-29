Reviewing Points International Ltd. (PCOM)’s and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s results

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International Ltd. 12 1.48 11.77M 0.51 23.43 Yelp Inc. 34 4.84 56.91M 0.67 52.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Points International Ltd. and Yelp Inc. Yelp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Points International Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Points International Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yelp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Points International Ltd. and Yelp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International Ltd. 102,258,905.30% 18.6% 6.4% Yelp Inc. 166,354,867.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

Points International Ltd.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Yelp Inc.’s beta is 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Points International Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Yelp Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Yelp Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Points International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Points International Ltd. and Yelp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Yelp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Yelp Inc. has an average target price of $42, with potential upside of 22.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Points International Ltd. and Yelp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 0%. 6.3% are Points International Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Yelp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year Points International Ltd. has stronger performance than Yelp Inc.

Summary

Yelp Inc. beats Points International Ltd. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.