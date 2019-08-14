Reviewing Points International Ltd. (PCOM)’s and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s results

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International Ltd. 12 0.43 N/A 0.51 23.43 Upwork Inc. 18 6.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Points International Ltd. and Upwork Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4% Upwork Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Points International Ltd. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Upwork Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Upwork Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Points International Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Points International Ltd. and Upwork Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Points International Ltd. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 63.40% upside potential. Upwork Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 62.93% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Points International Ltd. seems more appealing than Upwork Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Points International Ltd. and Upwork Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 61.8%. Points International Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 6.3%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Upwork Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98% Upwork Inc. -2.95% 5.32% -19.01% -12.55% 0% -9.22%

For the past year Points International Ltd. has 19.98% stronger performance while Upwork Inc. has -9.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Points International Ltd. beats Upwork Inc.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.