Reviewing Points International Ltd. (PCOM)’s and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s results

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International Ltd. 12 0.43 N/A 0.51 23.43 Moxian Inc. 2 45.45 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Points International Ltd. and Moxian Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Points International Ltd. and Moxian Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4% Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7%

Risk and Volatility

Points International Ltd. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Moxian Inc.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Points International Ltd. and Moxian Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Moxian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Points International Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 64.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Points International Ltd. and Moxian Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.6% and 0.08% respectively. Insiders held 6.3% of Points International Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Moxian Inc. has 56.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98% Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3%

For the past year Points International Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Moxian Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Points International Ltd. beats Moxian Inc.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.