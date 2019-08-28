Reviewing Points International Ltd. (PCOM)’s and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA)’s results

Both Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International Ltd. 12 0.39 N/A 0.51 23.43 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Points International Ltd. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Points International Ltd. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

Points International Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Points International Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Points International Ltd. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Points International Ltd. has a 82.48% upside potential and an average target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.6% of Points International Ltd. shares and 98.1% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares. 6.3% are Points International Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.65% are Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92%

For the past year Points International Ltd. has weaker performance than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Points International Ltd. beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.