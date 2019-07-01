Reviewing Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR)’s and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s results

This is a contrast between Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation Ltd. 14 1.63 N/A 0.84 17.25 Polar Power Inc. 5 1.60 N/A -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Polar Power Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Polar Power Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 10.8% 7.6% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -3.8% -3.4%

Liquidity

Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Polar Power Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Polar Power Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Polar Power Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pointer Telocation Ltd. has an average target price of $19.75, and a 29.51% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.9% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. shares and 12.1% of Polar Power Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 18% of Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 61.72% of Polar Power Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pointer Telocation Ltd. -5.36% -6.21% 13.2% 15.46% 8.54% 19.26% Polar Power Inc. 4.82% -5.23% -11.59% -27.5% -27.98% -9.94%

For the past year Pointer Telocation Ltd. had bullish trend while Polar Power Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pointer Telocation Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Polar Power Inc.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.