Reviewing Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR)’s and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s results

Both Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.57 N/A 0.70 22.07 NETGEAR Inc. 31 1.03 N/A 1.60 21.10

In table 1 we can see Pointer Telocation Ltd. and NETGEAR Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NETGEAR Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Pointer Telocation Ltd. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than NETGEAR Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 6.4% NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Pointer Telocation Ltd. has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. NETGEAR Inc.’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, NETGEAR Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. NETGEAR Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pointer Telocation Ltd. and NETGEAR Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s consensus target price is $19.75, while its potential upside is 38.31%. Competitively the consensus target price of NETGEAR Inc. is $40, which is potential 17.54% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Pointer Telocation Ltd. is looking more favorable than NETGEAR Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of NETGEAR Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18% of Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of NETGEAR Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27% NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91%

For the past year Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than NETGEAR Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Pointer Telocation Ltd. beats NETGEAR Inc.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.