Reviewing PNM Resources Inc. (PNM)’s and FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s results

PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) and FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) compete against each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources Inc. 45 2.76 N/A 1.15 41.34 FuelCell Energy Inc. 4 0.26 N/A -11.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see PNM Resources Inc. and FuelCell Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.3% FuelCell Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.26 beta means PNM Resources Inc.’s volatility is 74.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, FuelCell Energy Inc. has beta of 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PNM Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, FuelCell Energy Inc. has 1.3 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PNM Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PNM Resources Inc. and FuelCell Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 FuelCell Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PNM Resources Inc.’s downside potential is -14.96% at a $43.25 average price target. On the other hand, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 400.00% and its average price target is $2.75. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that FuelCell Energy Inc. seems more appealing than PNM Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of PNM Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of FuelCell Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of PNM Resources Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of FuelCell Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PNM Resources Inc. 2.98% 4.33% 11.03% 17.48% 23.92% 16.11% FuelCell Energy Inc. -48.76% -61.82% -78.27% -88.08% -94.53% -80.93%

For the past year PNM Resources Inc. had bullish trend while FuelCell Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PNM Resources Inc. beats FuelCell Energy Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,481 megawatts; and owned 3,200 circuit miles of electric transmission lines, 6,060 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,789 cable miles of underground distribution lines, and 269 substations. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 978 circuit miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 pole miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,209 circuit miles of underground distribution lines, and 115 substations. The company serves approximately 767,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. It develops direct fuelcell (DFC) plants that generate electricity, heat, and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants; and solid oxide fuel cell plants for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class DFC power plants, as well as energy storage (reversible solid oxide fuel cell) applications utilizing hydrogen as an energy carrier. The company serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Canada. The company has strategic alliances with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd.; The Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems IKTS; and E.ON Connecting Energies GmbH. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.