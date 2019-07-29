Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 55.60 N/A 0.10 54.08 PolarityTE Inc. 10 20.57 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights PLx Pharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

PLx Pharma Inc. has a 5.27 beta, while its volatility is 427.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PLx Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PLx Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. 1.9% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.