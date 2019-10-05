Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.00 1.69B 2.37 20.21

Table 1 highlights PLx Pharma Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 137,544,384.23% -929.7% -122.2% Novo Nordisk A/S 3,275,193,798.45% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

PLx Pharma Inc. has a 5.1 beta, while its volatility is 410.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.59 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for PLx Pharma Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus target price of $400, with potential upside of 679.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 10 of the 12 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.