Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s results

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 56.05 N/A 0.10 54.08 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PLx Pharma Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6%

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PLx Pharma Inc. Its rival Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. PLx Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 40.5% respectively. PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has 264.05% stronger performance while Leap Therapeutics Inc. has -23% weaker performance.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.