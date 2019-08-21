Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 51.76 N/A -3.17 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.49 N/A -0.36 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

PLx Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 5.1 and it happens to be 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.75 beta.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 25.30% upside.

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 86.6% respectively. 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.