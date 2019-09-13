Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

Both PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.62 N/A -3.17 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.55 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

PLx Pharma Inc. has a 5.1 beta, while its volatility is 410.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 99.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.99 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 40.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.