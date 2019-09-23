Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 45.91 N/A -3.17 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.74 N/A -0.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Risk and Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 410.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 5.1 beta. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.99 beta which makes it 99.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.