Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

Since PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 54.91 N/A -3.17 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 54.64 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 5.1 beta indicates that PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.95 beta which is 195.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 12.6%. PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.