Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 7 0.00 40.68M -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PLx Pharma Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 135,361,300.65% -929.7% -122.2% ChemoCentryx Inc. 579,487,179.49% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk & Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 5.1 beta. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus target price and a 190.08% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.