Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s results

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 54.38 N/A -3.17 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PLx Pharma Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 5.1 beta indicates that PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for PLx Pharma Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 122.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 11.4%. About 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.