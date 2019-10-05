Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 10.26M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PLx Pharma Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 137,544,384.23% -929.7% -122.2% Biofrontera AG 73,338,098.64% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 2.04%. PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Biofrontera AG

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.