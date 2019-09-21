Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

Both PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.53 N/A -3.17 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 28.20 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PLx Pharma Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk and Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc. has a beta of 5.1 and its 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 389.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 98.7%. 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.