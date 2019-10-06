Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.00 310.23M -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PLx Pharma Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PLx Pharma Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 138,065,581.15% -929.7% -122.2% Amarin Corporation plc 1,964,724,509.18% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk and Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 5.1 beta. In other hand, Amarin Corporation plc has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

PLx Pharma Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Amarin Corporation plc is $30, which is potential 108.77% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 45.5% respectively. 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Amarin Corporation plc

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.