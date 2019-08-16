Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s results

Both PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 53.02 N/A -3.17 0.00 Alkermes plc 28 3.20 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PLx Pharma Inc. and Alkermes plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Volatility and Risk

PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 5.1 beta. From a competition point of view, Alkermes plc has a 1.78 beta which is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

PLx Pharma Inc. and Alkermes plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

On the other hand, Alkermes plc’s potential upside is 35.51% and its consensus target price is $29.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares. About 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Alkermes plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.