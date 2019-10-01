Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s results

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 107 0.59 223.55M 5.49 20.63

In table 1 we can see PLx Pharma Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PLx Pharma Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 135,553,263.59% -929.7% -122.2% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 209,198,951.90% 14% 9.5%

PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 5.1. From a competition point of view, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

In next table is given PLx Pharma Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $153.2, with potential upside of 56.66%.

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 98.8% respectively. PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.