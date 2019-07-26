Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 56.05 N/A 0.10 54.08 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 6.14 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PLx Pharma Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc. has a beta of 5.27 and its 427.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PLx Pharma Inc. Its rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PLx Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PLx Pharma Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 149.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares and 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.