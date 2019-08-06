Reviewing PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)’s and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s results

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 50.22 N/A -3.17 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 50.63 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 5.1 shows that PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PLx Pharma Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.17 consensus price target and a 890.57% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.