Reviewing Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

Since Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1105.89 N/A -0.32 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.94 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has an average target price of $50, with potential upside of 25.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.