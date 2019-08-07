Reviewing Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1267.52 N/A -0.32 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 10 18.08 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.