Reviewing Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

Since Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1009.48 N/A -0.32 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.83 beta indicates that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.