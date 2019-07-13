Reviewing Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1580.82 N/A -0.32 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 23.85 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Risk & Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.04 beta which makes it 204.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

On the other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 67.25% and its average price target is $13.43.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 95.3% respectively. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.7%. Comparatively, 2.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.