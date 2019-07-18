Reviewing Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1719.79 N/A -0.32 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.75, with potential upside of 97.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.