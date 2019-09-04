Reviewing Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

We are comparing Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1088.87 N/A -0.32 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 95.16 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 88.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 65% respectively. About 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.