Reviewing Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

Since Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1520.90 N/A -0.32 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 60.9% respectively. 8.7% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 21.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -18.75% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 22.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.