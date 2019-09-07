Reviewing Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1151.26 N/A -0.32 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $33, which is potential -21.26% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.