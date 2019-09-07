Reviewing Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s results

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1151.26 N/A -0.32 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.48 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Athenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 42.86% and its average target price is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Athenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.