Reviewing Pluralsight Inc. (PS)’s and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s results

Both Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 29 8.12 N/A -3.95 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 43 5.20 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pluralsight Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Pluralsight Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pluralsight Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Upland Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Pluralsight Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pluralsight Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$28 is Pluralsight Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 76.10%. Competitively the average target price of Upland Software Inc. is $49.25, which is potential 35.79% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Pluralsight Inc. looks more robust than Upland Software Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.1% of Upland Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc. has weaker performance than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Upland Software Inc. beats Pluralsight Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.