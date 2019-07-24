Reviewing Pluralsight Inc. (PS)’s and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s results

Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 31 16.68 N/A -3.73 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.72 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pluralsight Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pluralsight Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -180.4% -41% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pluralsight Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Synaptics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Pluralsight Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synaptics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Pluralsight Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

Pluralsight Inc. has a 15.32% upside potential and an average target price of $35. On the other hand, Synaptics Incorporated’s potential upside is 22.66% and its average target price is $40.17. The information presented earlier suggests that Synaptics Incorporated looks more robust than Pluralsight Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pluralsight Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 100%. About 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Synaptics Incorporated has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 3.14% 1.5% 4.87% 56.15% 0% 40.76% Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc. has 40.76% stronger performance while Synaptics Incorporated has -12.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Synaptics Incorporated beats Pluralsight Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.