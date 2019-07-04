Reviewing Pluralsight Inc. (PS)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s results

Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 30 17.35 N/A -3.73 0.00 QAD Inc. 43 2.46 N/A 0.44 107.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pluralsight Inc. and QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pluralsight Inc. and QAD Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -180.4% -41% QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6%

Liquidity

Pluralsight Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, QAD Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Pluralsight Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to QAD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pluralsight Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Pluralsight Inc. has a 10.86% upside potential and an average target price of $35. Meanwhile, QAD Inc.’s average target price is $52, while its potential upside is 22.35%. Based on the data delivered earlier, QAD Inc. is looking more favorable than Pluralsight Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.6% of Pluralsight Inc. shares and 55.2% of QAD Inc. shares. Pluralsight Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.5% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 3.14% 1.5% 4.87% 56.15% 0% 40.76% QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc. has stronger performance than QAD Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Pluralsight Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.